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    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 5]

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    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer speaks to a group of students, parents and faculty from across the state before signing a document proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. The Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 to recognize the contributions and personal sacrifices children make during their parents’ service in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:02
    Photo ID: 9632078
    VIRIN: 260416-F-DA916-1035
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

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    Dover Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)
    U.S. Air Force
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