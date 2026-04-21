Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and Cindy Marten, Del. Secretary of Education, present a banner recognizing Providence Creek Academy as a Purple Star School before signing a document proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. The Purple Star School program is a designation for military friendly schools and requires special staff training, dedication military liaisons and programs to aid students with duty station transitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:02
|Photo ID:
|9632080
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-DA916-1069
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.