We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and Cindy Marten, Del. Secretary of Education, present a banner recognizing Providence Creek Academy as a Purple Star School before signing a document proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. The Purple Star School program is a designation for military friendly schools and requires special staff training, dedication military liaisons and programs to aid students with duty station transitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)