We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

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U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks to a group of students, parents and faculty from various schools during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at Legislative Hall in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. Longmire spoke about his family's personal experiences with transitions to several new schools throughout his military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)