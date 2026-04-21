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    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 5]

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    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks to a group of students, parents and faculty from various schools during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at Legislative Hall in Dover, Delaware, April 16, 2026. Longmire spoke about his family's personal experiences with transitions to several new schools throughout his military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:02
    Photo ID: 9632081
    VIRIN: 260416-F-DA916-1077
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child
    We serve, they sacrifice! April proclaimed Month of the Military Child

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    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)
    U.S. Air Force
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