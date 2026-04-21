MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Regsmar Santos, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, displays his Basic EOD badge during the Standoff Munitions Disruption training on the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2026. Continued training on SMUD operations kept Marines sharp and contributed to overall lethality (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)