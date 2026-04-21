MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Kaiser, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, practices good trigger control during the Standoff Munitions Disruption training on the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2026. Continued training on SMUD operations kept Marines sharp and contributed to overall lethality (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)