MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James Toland-Brown, a Basic Ammunition and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marine with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, adjusts his sights down range during the Standoff Munitions Disruption training on the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2026. Continued training on SMUD operations kept Marines sharp and contributed to overall lethality (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)