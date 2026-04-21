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    MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range [Image 1 of 5]

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    MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vanessa Hernandez, a Basic Ammunition and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marine with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, adjusts her sights down range during the Standoff Munitions Disruption training on the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2026. Continued training on SMUD operations kept Marines sharp and contributed to overall lethality (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 02:45
    Photo ID: 9631556
    VIRIN: 260401-M-GT239-1085
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Okinawa
    Range Exercise
    M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    SMUD
    MCIPAC EOD

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