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The 369th Division Sustainment Brigade hosts the second annual Hellfighters Ball attended by more than 300 service members, veterans, family members and friends at the Harlem Regiment Armory, New York, N.Y, Feb. 27, 2026. The event honored the legacy of the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, celebrating the courage and history of the famed World War I unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux)