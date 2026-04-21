Second Hellfighters Ball marks history of the 369th Sustainment Brigade

Photo By Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux | The 369th Division Sustainment Brigade hosts the second annual Hellfighters Ball attended by more than 300 service members, veterans, family members and friends at the Harlem Regiment Armory, New York, N.Y, Feb. 27, 2026. The event honored the legacy of the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, celebrating the courage and history of the famed World War I unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux | The 369th Division Sustainment Brigade hosts the second annual Hellfighters Ball...... read more read more

HARLEM, N.Y. — More than 350 New York Army National Guard Soldiers, veterans, and family members gathered at the historic Harlem Regiment Armory on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, to honor the lineage of the 369th Infantry Regiment during the second annual Hellfighters Ball.

This was triple the attendance from 2025.

The program centered on the 2025 award of the Congressional Gold Medal to the regiment, and the professional legacy of the generals Benjamin O. Davis Sr. and his son Benjamin O. Davis Jr.

Benjamin O. Davis Sr. commanded the 369th from 1938 to 1940 and then went on to command the 4th Cavalry Brigade of the 2nd Cavalry Division after being promoted to one-star general.

Benjamin O. Davis Jr. commanded the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II and went on to become the first Black general in the Air Force, eventually reaching four-star rank.

Lt. Col. David Myones, commander of the 369th Division Special Troops Battalion, credited the high turnout to the tireless efforts of the Harlem Hellfighters Association and the 369th Veterans Association.

"To pull off an event like this requires countless hours spent wrestling with spreadsheets and seating charts," Myones said. "The fact that we have tripled our attendance... is a powerful testament to their relentless commitment."

Myones noted that the Congressional Gold Medal serves as a "permanent national validation" for the regiment, which faced systemic discrimination despite spending 191 days in continuous combat.

Created as the 15th New York Infantry, the 369th went on to become the most decorated unit of World War I. Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general of the New York (Army), presented commemorative replicas of the gold medal to eight distinguished recipients during the formal ceremony.

Honorees included retired Col. Seth Morgulas, a former commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade that led it through its last overseas deployment, and retired Col. Stephanie Dawson, the brigade’s first female commander.

Descendants of World War I leaders, including the granddaughters of Lt. James Reese Europe and the great-granddaughter of Col. Arthur Little, were also recognized.

The guest speaker was Doug Melville, great-nephew of both Brig. Generals Benjamin O. Davis Sr. and Jr.

He discussed the “strategic resilience” required for his ancestors to become the first Black generals in U.S. history.

Melville highlighted Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr.’s graduation from West Point in 1936 despite four years of total isolation from his peers.

He noted that Davis later shaped national security by creating the Federal Air Marshal Service and the Transportation Security Administration while serving at the Department of Transportation.

"Whoever writes the story owns the story," Melville told the crowd. "You must take the time to log every single thing that you have experienced... because this room represents American history."

The event also highlighted the 369th’s modern readiness and its role in the New York National Guard state mission.

In his remarks, Myones noted the unit's recent deployments to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield and its ongoing civil support operations during coastal and winter storms in New York.

The evening featured music by Stephany Neal and the 369th Experience, a nonprofit band that recreates the syncopated rhythms of the original 369th regimental band.

Organizations recognized for their support of the gala included the National Association of Black Military Women, the Rainbow Division Veterans Foundation, and the Harlem Hellfighters Recognition Project.

The 369th Division Sustainment Brigade today, commanded by Col. Bryon Linnehan, remains a cornerstone of the New York National Guard's dual-mission capability, providing mission command and sustainment operations globally while maintaining a rapid-response presence for New York state.