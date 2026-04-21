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    Second Annual Hellfighters Ball [Image 17 of 31]

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    Second Annual Hellfighters Ball

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    The 369th Division Sustainment Brigade hosts the second annual Hellfighters Ball attended by more than 300 service members, veterans, family members and friends at the Harlem Regiment Armory, New York, N.Y, Feb. 27, 2026. The event honored the legacy of the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, celebrating the courage and history of the famed World War I unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 23:03
    Photo ID: 9631314
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-SP788-1070
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Annual Hellfighters Ball [Image 31 of 31], by SPC Maximillian Boudreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Second Annual Hellfighters Ball
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    Second Hellfighters Ball marks history of the 369th Sustainment Brigade

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    369th Sustainment Brigade
    NYARNG
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    Hellfighters Ball

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