The 369th Division Sustainment Brigade hosts the second annual Hellfighters Ball attended by more than 300 service members, veterans, family members and friends at the Harlem Regiment Armory, New York, N.Y, Feb. 27, 2026. The event honored the legacy of the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, celebrating the courage and history of the famed World War I unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 23:03
|Photo ID:
|9631315
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-SP788-1072
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second Annual Hellfighters Ball [Image 31 of 31], by SPC Maximillian Boudreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Second Hellfighters Ball marks history of the 369th Sustainment Brigade
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