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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2026) –U.S. Navy Sailors track flight deck movements in the flight deck control room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 20, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9629889
    VIRIN: 260420-N-UA586-1054
    Resolution: 5394x3034
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    CSG 9
    Flight Operations

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