USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Codi Fritz, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, conducts readiness checks on a pilot’s seat from a F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 20, 2026. VFA 154, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)