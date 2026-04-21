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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gary Buckles 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, work on an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 20, 2026. VAQ 137, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9629879
    VIRIN: 260420-N-XN798-1039
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gary Buckles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    CSG 9

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