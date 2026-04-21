USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, work on an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 20, 2026. VAQ 137, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)