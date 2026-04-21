434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds

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A F-16 Fighting Falcon flies alongside a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Feb. 2, 2026. The U.S. Thunderbirds were on their way to Florida, to kick off their 2026 performance season. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert)