434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds

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KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing conducts aerial refueling with an F-16 Fight Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the "Thunderbirds," February 2, 2026. The U.S. Thunderbirds were on their way to Florida, to kick off their 2026 performance season (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert)