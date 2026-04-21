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    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds [Image 4 of 12]

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    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing conducts aerial refueling with an F-16 Fight Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the "Thunderbirds," February 2, 2026. The U.S. Thunderbirds were on their way to Florida, to kick off their 2026 performance season (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9629604
    VIRIN: 260205-F-DK648-1115
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds
    434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds

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    KC-135
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
    434th Air Refueling Wing
    434 ARW

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