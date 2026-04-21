A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the "Thunderbirds," receives fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, February 2, 2026. The U.S. Thunderbirds were on their way to Florida, to kick off their 2026 performance season. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9629609
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-DK648-1151
|Resolution:
|4889x3259
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 434 ARW refuel U.S. Thunderbirds [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.