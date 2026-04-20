Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

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ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, poses with attendees of the inaugural Fuel Management Excellence Awards held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at Arlington, Va., April 20, 2026. The Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards recognized the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)