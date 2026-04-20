Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo | ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, poses with attendees of the inaugural Fuel Management Excellence Awards held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at Arlington, Va., April 20, 2026. The Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards recognized the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026)– Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) today hosted the inaugural Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards, recognizing the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. The ceremony was held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at the Hyatt Regency in Crystal City.

These awards are designed to honor the Navy's most dedicated fuel management professionals whose expertise is critical to the success of the fleet. The selection process was based on a nominee's mission support, operational effectiveness, and overall impact on their installation's success. This is the first year the awards have been presented under CNIC following the command and control realignment of the Navy's Defense Fuel Support Points (DFSPs).

“The operational readiness of our fleet starts on the shore, and fuel is the critical lifeblood that powers our mission,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, who presented the awards. “These inaugural awards recognize the unsung heroes who manage this vital resource with unparalleled professionalism and dedication. Their expertise ensures that our ships, aircraft, and shore facilities are always ready to respond to the nation's call. I am incredibly proud to honor their outstanding contributions.”

The Navy-wide program, managed by the Navy Petroleum Office (NPO), is open to personnel from CNIC installations, Military Sealift Command Combat Logistics Force (CLF) Oilers, as well as Fleets and Combatant Command (CCMD) Fuels Officers.

The winners expressed gratitude and credited their teams for their achievement.

“This award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work my team puts in,” said Lt. Cmdr. Gene Krampen, recipient of the Navy Fuels Officer Excellence Award. “Providing fuel to who needs it and when they need it is a mission we take very seriously. This recognition validates those efforts.”

The sentiment was shared by the recipient of the Navy Fuels Petty Officer Excellence Award.

“I am humbled and grateful to be the leading petty officer,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Fuels First Class Mayra Gainey. “It’s truly a team effort at [DFSP] Oceana and we work the challenges together to accomplish what we need to do safely. I owe it to my mentors and my Sailors for the strong team we have.”

The recipients of the inaugural Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards are:

Category I:Large Bulk Fuel Defense Fuel Support Points (DFSPs) DFSP Manchester, Naval Region Northwest

Category II:Small and Medium Bulk Fuel DFSPs DFSP Oceana, Naval Region Mid-Atlantic

Category III: Individual Navy Fuels Officer: LCDR Gene Krampen, Naval Region Southeast Navy Fuels Chief Petty Officer: ABFC Henry Flowers, Naval Air Station Oceana Navy Fuels Petty Officer: ABF1 Mayra Gainey, Naval Air Station Oceana Navy Fuels Senior Civilian: Mr. Michael Twyman, Naval Region Japan Navy Fuels Junior Civilian: Mr. George F. Heider, Naval Air Station Oceana

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.