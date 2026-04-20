(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, presents the Navy Fuel Management Excellence Award for Navy Fuels Senior Civilian of the Year to Michael Twyman, Naval Region Japan, during the inaugural Fuel Management Excellence Awards ceremony held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at Arlington, Va., April 20, 2026. The Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards recognized the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 06:37
    Photo ID: 9628884
    VIRIN: 260420-N-CL027-2089
    Resolution: 7722x5148
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery