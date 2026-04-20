ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, presents the Navy Fuel Management Excellence Award for Navy Fuels Senior Civilian of the Year to Michael Twyman, Naval Region Japan, during the inaugural Fuel Management Excellence Awards ceremony held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at Arlington, Va., April 20, 2026. The Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards recognized the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 06:37
|Photo ID:
|9628884
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-CL027-2089
|Resolution:
|7722x5148
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
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|0
This work, Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
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