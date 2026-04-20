Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

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260420-N-CL027-2030

ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, presents the Navy Fuel Management Excellence Award for Small and Medium Bulk Fuel Support Points (DFSP) to Oceana, Naval Region Mid-Atlantic, during the inaugural Fuel Management Excellence Awards ceremony held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at Arlington, Va., April 20, 2026. The Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards recognized the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)