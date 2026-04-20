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    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

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    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    260420-N-CL027-2030
    ARLINGTON, Va. (April 20, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, presents the Navy Fuel Management Excellence Award for Small and Medium Bulk Fuel Support Points (DFSP) to Oceana, Naval Region Mid-Atlantic, during the inaugural Fuel Management Excellence Awards ceremony held during the DLA Energy Worldwide Energy Symposium at Arlington, Va., April 20, 2026. The Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards recognized the top individuals and teams for their outstanding contributions to Navy readiness and fuel operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 06:37
    Photo ID: 9628875
    VIRIN: 260420-N-CL027-2030
    Resolution: 7601x5067
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony
    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

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    Shore Boss Recognizes Fuel Management Excellence at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

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    Navy Region Northwest
    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
    Naval Air Station Oceana
    Navy Region Japan
    CNIC
    Navy Fuel Management Excellence Awards

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