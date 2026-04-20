36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Schmidt, 36th Contingency Response Squadron, Commander, receives a briefing about typhoon recovery efforts at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to providing recovery based efforts in wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)