(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron talk about typhoon recovery plans at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:25
    Photo ID: 9628640
    VIRIN: 260418-F-ES635-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan
    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan
    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan
    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan
    36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    teamandersen
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    contingency
    TyphoonSinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery