U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron talk about typhoon recovery plans at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9628640
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-ES635-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.