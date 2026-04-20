A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron operates a forklift at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to providing recovery based efforts in wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9628641
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-VO394-4524
|Resolution:
|5664x3233
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.