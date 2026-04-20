36th CRS provides typhoon recovery efforts, aids Saipan

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron operates a forklift at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)