U.S.-ROK Workshop Strengthens Civil-Military Crisis Response Coordination

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U.S. and Korean service members and civilians from across U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, international organizations, and the U.S. government convene for a Humanitarian Assistance Response Korea workshop in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 7, 2026. Hosted by the Center for Excellence in

Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, in partnership with U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, the workshop trained participants on civil-military and humanitarian assistance operations planning considerations in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies on the Korean peninsula.