U.S.-ROK Workshop Strengthens Civil-Military Crisis Response Coordination

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James Kenwolf, training and engagements branch chief for the United States Indo-Pacific Command’s Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, provides opening remarks during a Humanitarian Assistance Response Korea workshop in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 7, 2026.

Hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, in partnership with U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, the workshop trained participants on civil-military and humanitarian assistance operations planning considerations in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies on the Korean peninsula.