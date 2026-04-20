U.S.-ROK Workshop Strengthens Civil-Military Crisis Response Coordination

Courtesy Photo | Service members and civilian interagency from U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command participate in a breakout discussion during a Humanitarian Assistance Response Korea (HARK) workshop in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 9, 2026. Hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, in partnership with U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, the workshop trained participants on civil-military and humanitarian assistance operations planning considerations in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies on the Korean peninsula. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Service members and civilian interagency from U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea (April 10, 2026) — U.S. and Republic of Korea service members and civilian inter-agencies from across U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), Combined Forces Command (CFC), international organizations, and the U.S. government convened this week for a workshop focused on strengthening coordination in disaster and human-induced crisis response.

Hosted by the United States Indo-Pacific Command’s Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) in partnership with the USFK and CFC, the workshop trained participants on civil-military and humanitarian assistance operations planning considerations in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies on the Korean peninsula.

The three-day workshop, Humanitarian Assistance Response Korea (HARK), aimed to increase CFC readiness and interoperability with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and interagency partners, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations by developing a shared understanding and building critical networks and capabilities prior to a crisis.

Participants explored complex concepts and received best practices and lessons learned from the United Nations World Food Programme, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the United Nations International Organization for Migration.

These efforts ensure that U.S. and ROK forces, alongside international partners, remain ready to respond rapidly and effectively to future disasters on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific.

“CFE-DM is proud to support USFK and CFC to enable efficient and effective U.S. and ROK response capacity building during crisis,” said James Kenwolf, Training and Engagements Branch Chief for CFE-DM. “We offer a unique civilian-led platform that encourages broader engagement with the right civilian and humanitarian organizations, enabling USFK and CFC to build critical networks and capabilities before a crisis.”

CFE-DM has conducted similar workshops and symposiums for USFK and CFC annually since 2016.

Effective civil-military coordination is essential to saving lives, alleviating suffering, and minimizing the economic costs of disasters and conflicts.