U.S.-ROK Workshop Strengthens Civil-Military Crisis Response Coordination

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David Quesne, Head of Mission for the International Committee of the Red Cross, Republic of Korea, provides an overview of ICRC to participants during a Humanitarian Assistance Response Korea (HARK) workshop in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 9, 2026. Hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, in partnership with U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces

Command, the workshop trained participants on civil-military and humanitarian assistance operations planning considerations in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies on the Korean peninsula.