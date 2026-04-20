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    ROK Army leader joins 19th ESC for group photo during visit [Image 4 of 6]

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    ROK Army leader joins 19th ESC for group photo during visit

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, deputy commanding general–readiness of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, pose for a group photo with members of the 19th ESC and her entourage during a visit to Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. The visit reinforced coordination between the 2ID and the 19th ESC, strengthening sustainment readiness across Area IV. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 21:26
    Photo ID: 9628177
    VIRIN: 260415-A-UP558-4522
    Resolution: 3038x2235
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROK Army leader joins 19th ESC for group photo during visit [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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