ROK Army leader joins 19th ESC for group photo during visit

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Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, deputy commanding general–readiness of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, pose for a group photo with members of the 19th ESC and her entourage during a visit to Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. The visit reinforced coordination between the 2ID and the 19th ESC, strengthening sustainment readiness across Area IV. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)