ROK Army leader engages with food advisor on field feeding operations

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Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, deputy commanding general–readiness of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, exchanges a gift with U.S. Army Col. Kost, deputy commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, at Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. The visit focused on strengthening coordination between the 2ID and the 19th ESC to enhance sustainment readiness across Area IV. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)