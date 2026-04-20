ROK Army leader observes food service operations at Market 19

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Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, deputy commanding general–readiness of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, speaks with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 River Mitchell, food advisor, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Market 19 on Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. The visit focused on strengthening coordination between the 2ID and the 19th ESC to enhance sustainment readiness across Area IV. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)