ROK Army leader receives sustainment briefing at Camp Henry

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Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Moon Han Ok, deputy commanding general–readiness of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division, receives a briefing on Southern Hub operations and the Combined Logistics Execution Coordination Center at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. The briefing highlighted current sustainment posture and coordination efforts, solidifying the vital partnership between 2ID and 19th ESC. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)