Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year

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Finalists for the 2026 Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP) Sailor of the Year (SOY) program stand at attention on Naval Air Station North Island, California, April 17, 2026. The CNAP SOY Program recognizes Sailors who epitomize the characteristics of a first class petty officer and the Navy core values, and show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), following the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)