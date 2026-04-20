Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year

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Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class James Bosi, assigned to Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment, Misawa, Japan, is announced as the 2026 Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP) Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) on Naval Air Station North Island, California, April 17, 2026. The CNAP SOY Program recognizes Sailors who epitomize the characteristics of a first class petty officer and the Navy core values, and show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), following the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)