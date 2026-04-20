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    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 4]

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    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Douglas Verissimo speaks at the 2026 Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP) Sailor of the Year (SOY) announcement ceremony on Naval Air Station North Island, California, April 17, 2026. The CNAP SOY Program recognizes Sailors who epitomize the characteristics of a first class petty officer and the Navy core values, and show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), following the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9628009
    VIRIN: 260417-N-VD554-1141
    Resolution: 4678x3119
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year
    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year
    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year
    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year

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