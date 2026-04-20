Photo By Seaman James Peer | 260413-N-VR794-1083 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (April. 13, 2026)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman James Peer | 260413-N-VR794-1083 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (April. 13, 2026) – Command Master Chief Jenean Dickens, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP), meets with Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Armando Herrera during a Sailor of the Year (SOY) package review held at the CNAP Chief Petty Officer mess on Naval Air Station North Island, California., April 13, 2026. The CNAP SOY Program recognizes Sailors who epitomize the characteristics of a first class petty officer and the Navy core values, and show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), following the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Peer) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Announces FY 2025 Sailors of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP), announced the FY 2025 Sailors of the Year (SOY) after a recognition week for the ten finalists, April 17.



CNAP selected Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Elliot Jones, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the Sea Sailor of the Year, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class James Bosi, assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Misawa, as the Shore Sailor of the Year.



The week kicked off with a SOY package review and a meet-and-greet with senior CNAP leadership.



“First, congratulations to each of you,” said CNAP Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers. “You stand among the very best, and that is no small achievement. The moment reflects more than individual talent. It reflects how you carry yourselves, how hard you work, how you lead, and how you elevate the teams around you. Your impact is measured not only by what you accomplish, but by the strength, pride, and success you inspire in others.”



Vice Adm. Douglas “V8” Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Forces and commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, provided remarks as a guest speaker for the week’s events.



“You represent the best of the best, but we recognize that the Navy is a family business,” said Verissimo. “These finalists have exemplified the highest levels of competence and grit, it is because of their loved ones and leaders who supported them in their careers to ensure they could excel. It is a team effort. To the candidates, I charge you with continuing to support your Sailors like your leaders before you.”



During the annual SOY week, nominees had the opportunity to tour and experience different events in the region, such as Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, a military and auto museum, as well as attend speaking engagements from various commands.



“It’s a pleasure and honor to be named as a Sailor of the Year,” said Bosi. “I want to thank the leadership and mentors who have helped me get here.”



Jones was unable to attend the week’s events in person and is currently deployed aboard Abraham Lincoln.



“Receiving this award allows me to continue helping my Sailors grow and develop,” said Jones. “This is truly an honor, and I’m still trying to understand the gravity of being chosen as a SOY. I owe everything to my Sailors, the great leaders and incredible chiefs who supported me. Thank you.”



As the type commander for Naval Aviation, CNAP's mission is to man, train, and equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Air Forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy story by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Cavagnaro)