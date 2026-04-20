Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour

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260416-N-GK233-1062 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 16, 2026) – Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s Sailor of the Year finalists participate in a tour of Cape Henry Lighthouse as part of the Type Commander Sailor of the Year Program at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, April 16, 2026. The Sailor of the Year Program recognizes the best of the best Sailors in the Navy and rewards the top Sea and Shore candidates with automatic advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)