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    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour [Image 8 of 11]

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    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Altom 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    260416-N-GK233-1051 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 16, 2026) – Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic’s Sailor of the Year finalists participate in a tour of Cape Henry Lighthouse as part of the Type Commander Sailor of the Year Program at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, April 16, 2026. The Sailor of the Year Program recognizes the best of the best Sailors in the Navy and rewards the top Sea and Shore candidates with automatic advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 17:57
    Photo ID: 9627927
    VIRIN: 260416-N-GK233-1051
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour [Image 11 of 11], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
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    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
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    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour

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    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    SOY
    Cape Henry
    AIRLANT
    Tour

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