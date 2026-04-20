260414-N-GK233-3021 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (April 14, 2026) — Naval Air Force Atlantic’s Sailor of the Year finalists tour the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) as part of the Type Commander Sailor of the Year Program at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, April 14, 2026. The Sailor of the Year Program recognizes the best of the best Sailors in the Navy and rewards the top Sea and Shore candidates with automatic advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 17:57
|Photo ID:
|9627921
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-GK233-3021
|Resolution:
|4533x2550
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour [Image 11 of 11], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.