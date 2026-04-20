(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Altom 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    260414-N-GK233-3023 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (April 14, 2026) — Naval Air Force Atlantic’s Sailor of the Year finalists tour the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) as part of the Type Commander Sailor of the Year Program at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, April 14, 2026. The Sailor of the Year Program recognizes the best of the best Sailors in the Navy and rewards the top Sea and Shore candidates with automatic advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 17:57
    Photo ID: 9627922
    VIRIN: 260414-N-GK233-3023
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour [Image 11 of 11], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Arlington (LPD 24) Tour
    Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour
    Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour
    Sailor of the Year Candidates USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour
    Sailor of the Year Cape Henry Lighthouse Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOY
    SSN 752
    SURFLANT
    AIRLANT
    Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery