Master Sgt. Jessica Schaefer, Force Support noncommissioned officer in charge, assists retirees with identification card services during the annual Retiree Breakfast at Lincoln air base, Nebraska, April 15, 2026. The support ensured retirees maintained access to essential benefits while connecting them with base resources.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9627478
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BM731-8878
|Resolution:
|4343x3474
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing Hosts Annual Retiree Breakfast [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.