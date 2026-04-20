155th Air Refueling Wing Hosts Annual Retiree Breakfast

Members from the 155th Air Refueling Wing Chiefs Council serve breakfast to retirees during the annual Retiree Breakfast at Lincoln air base, Nebraska, April 15, 2026. The event brought local retirees together to celebrate their service and provide updates on current missions and initiatives within the wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9627470
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BM731-7284
|Resolution:
|3628x2902
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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