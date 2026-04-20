155th Air Refueling Wing Hosts Annual Retiree Breakfast

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Craig W. General, Nebraska adjutant general, speaks with retirees during the annual Retiree Breakfast at Lincoln air base, Nebraska, April 15, 2026. The event provided an opportunity for senior leadership to engage with retired service members while sharing updates on the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s current missions and priorities.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9627471
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BM731-6007
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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