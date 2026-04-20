155th Air Refueling Wing Hosts Annual Retiree Breakfast

Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to retirees during the annual Retiree Breakfast at Lincoln air base, Nebraska, April 15, 2026. The gathering strengthened connections with the retiree community while highlighting the wing’s ongoing operations and future outlook.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9627472
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BM731-2974
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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