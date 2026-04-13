(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP leader training seminar [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SHARP leader training seminar

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen Barrye Price poses for a photo with Department of War members at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April, 1, 2026. Price was presented the Army Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month award for his contributions to spreading awareness of the SHARP program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9626207
    VIRIN: 260401-F-JG177-1060
    Resolution: 7625x5083
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP leader training seminar [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SHARP leader training seminar
    SHARP leader training seminar
    SHARP leader training seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    JBLE
    SHARP Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention
    SHARP Awareness Month
    SAPR Awareness Month
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery