SHARP leader training seminar

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Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen Barrye Price poses for a photo with Department of War members at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April, 1, 2026. Price was presented the Army Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month award for his contributions to spreading awareness of the SHARP program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)