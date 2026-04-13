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    SHARP leader training seminar [Image 2 of 3]

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    SHARP leader training seminar

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Barrye Price, briefs noncommissioned officers during the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention seminar at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April, 1, 2026. In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Price presented methods to support Department of War members who have been exposed to sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9626202
    VIRIN: 260401-F-JG177-1038
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SHARP leader training seminar [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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