SHARP leader training seminar

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Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Barrye Price, briefs noncommissioned officers during the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention seminar at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April, 1, 2026. In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Price presented methods to support Department of War members who have been exposed to sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)