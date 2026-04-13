SHARP leader training seminar

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U.S. Army Col. Rob Bryant, Futures Command and Control chief of staff, briefs Department of War members during the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention seminar at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April, 1, 2026. The SHARP seminar was held to provide leaders with information about resources, services, and procedures available to assist military and civilian victims of sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)