Navy tests JDAM-LR

A Navy F/A-18 carries the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant during a test event in early April off the coast of California (U.S. Navy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9626019
|VIRIN:
|260401-D-N2005-6841
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|10
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New JDAM LR capability completes successful demonstration flights; milestone achievement for long-range naval strike
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